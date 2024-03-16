Karnataka: Janardhana Reddy weighs NDA alliance, KRPP to back BJP in Lok Sabha polls

HUBBALI:A day after former Karnataka minister and Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy met the union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, there has been speculation about whether Reddy will merge his party with NDA or rejoin BJP.

The top brass of Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) the political party founded by Janardhana Reddy before the last Karnataka assembly elections, stated that the party will support BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It was last week, during the Anegundi Utsav, Reddy while addressing the gathering had said that people who had kept him away for so long are now going to call him one by one. Within three days Utsav Reddy was invited by Shah to New Delhi. Similarly the Congress leaders from Karnataka too are trying to get in touch with Reddy after the photos of Reddy and Shah went viral.