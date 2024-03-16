Karnataka: Janardhana Reddy weighs NDA alliance, KRPP to back BJP in Lok Sabha polls

HUBBALI:A day after former Karnataka minister and Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy met the union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, there has been speculation about whether Reddy will merge his party with NDA or rejoin BJP.
The top brass of Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) the political party founded by Janardhana Reddy before the last Karnataka assembly elections, stated that the party will support BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
It was last week, during the Anegundi Utsav, Reddy while addressing the gathering had said that people who had kept him away for so long are now going to call him one by one. Within three days Utsav Reddy was invited by Shah to New Delhi. Similarly the Congress leaders from Karnataka too are trying to get in touch with Reddy after the photos of Reddy and Shah went viral.
It is speculated that Reddy is planning to support BJP and become part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and keep the KRPP. Some of the party cadre is also suggesting merging the party with BJP. Reddy is expected to address his party workers in Gangavati in the next two days. The party workers are hopeful that he will announce his new plans.
Few years ago, both Congress and BJP had distanced themselves from Reddy after he was jailed in an illegal mining case reported on the borders of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Even during the 2023 assembly elections, Reddy was planning to join either of the parties. As there was no formal invitation from anybody, Reddy chose to launch his own party.
“Support of Janardhana Reddy will have a big role in winning candidates from Ballari, Koppal and other parts of Kalyana Karnataka region. Home miniter Shah has sought support of Reddy in the upcoming elections. If there are any other offers made by the party, Reddy will soon be disclosing them,” said a party senior from KRPP.