Karnataka: KSE to throw hat in ring as independent

SHIVAMOGGA: Miffed at his son Kanthesh not getting the BJP ticket from Haveri LS constituency, former DCM K S Eshwarappa has decided to contest the parliamentary elections from Shivamogga constituency as an independent candidate.

At a meeting of his supporters here on Friday evening, Eshwarappa said, “This contest is not against the BJP. But definitely against a single family (BJP leader B S Yediyurappa) which is stifling the ideology of the party. The party is being suffocated in the grip of this Yediyurappa family,” he said.

“I am fighting for the ideology of the BJP and not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Being a staunch follower of Modi, I will be with him. But I will contest from Shivamogga constituency as an independent candidate,” he said.

Eshwarappa said he is the voice of all those leaders, including C T Ravi, Sadananda Gowda and Pratap Simha, who have been sidelined by the Yediyurappa family in the election.

Eshwarappa said his son Kanthesh went to Haveri only after getting a green signal from Yediyurappa who assured him the party ticket.