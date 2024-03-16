Karnataka: Madhu Swamy not to campaign for Somanna

TUMAKURU: As former BJP minister V Somanna launched his parliamentary election campaign on Friday, former minister J C Madhu Swamy not only stayed away but also declared that he will never campaign for Somanna.

“If there was any candidate from within the district, I would have considered, but I will not campaign for Somanna,” he told reporters. He also alleged that former CM B S Yediyurappa had promised to get him the party ticket, but betrayed him as “Dronacharya did to Ekalavya”.

“I don’t feel protected in the BJP and don’t assume I will be protected if I join the Congress. But I will take a call after a meeting with my supporters in 4-5 days,” he stated. There was also talk of Madhuswamy quitting the BJP. Though Somanna prepared to meet Madhu Swamy at the latter’s doorstep, he did not give him an audience. “I had called Madhu Swamy over phone on Thursday, but he asked me not to meet him at all. Hope he will be convinced by B S Yediyurappa soon,” Somanna told reporters.

“If candidates from Gujarat or Mumbai are imposed on us, should we campaign for them? The high command should not treat us like slaves but should have taken our word before issuing the ticket (to Somanna),” Madhu Swamy asserted, showing signs of bidding adieu to BJP. He originally hailed from JDU and joined the Karnataka Janata Paksha launched by Yediyurappa, and eventually followed him back to the BJP.