Karnataka: RTE association files plea against board exams

BENGALURU: The RTE Students and Parents Association on Friday contended before the Karnataka HC that the state government has played fraud by issuing notifications to conduct board exams for Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 without following the due procedure of law.

Advocate A Velan, the counsel for the Association, made the submission before the division bench of Justices K Somashekar and Rajesh Rai K during the hearing of the appeals filed by the state government against the order passed by a single judge to quash the board exams.

The counsel submitted that the state government has to consult the parents, teachers and schools before deciding to hold board exams which affect a large number of students, as per the provisions of the Karnataka Education Act. Even the Right to Education Act will not permit board exams for elementary school students between 6 and 14 years. The state’s decision is a complete disregard to the Act.

The counsel of the petitioners sought time to submit their arguments by Monday. The court expressed its displeasure considering the urgency of the matter.