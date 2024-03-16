SATS opens largest food solutions facility near KIA in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To cater to domestic as well as global demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food offerings, Singapore-headquartered airport service giant SATS Ltd on Friday opened the SATS Food Solutions India (SFSI) facility near the Kempegowda International Airport.

With an investment of SG$61 million, the SFSI frozen food manufacturing hub -- a central kitchen facility -- occupies 2,21,000 sqft, and is one of the company’s largest food solutions premises, complementing existing large-scale units in Singapore, China, Japan and Thailand. It boasts of a capacity to produce and supply up to 40,000 kg of RTE products a day.

“Convenience and time-saving benefits have made RTE meals increasingly popular among busy urban consumers, students and working professionals,” said SATS president and CEO Kerry Mok.

SATS’ research shows that value sales of RTE meals in India will grow 45% from 2021 to 2026, touching US$64 billion. According to data from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, 34% of the country’s population, driven by young consumers and millennials, will consume more RTE meals by 2028, while global demand for Indian RTE products would outpace domestic demand.