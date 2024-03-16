SATS opens largest food solutions facility near KIA in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To cater to domestic as well as global demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food offerings, Singapore-headquartered airport service giant SATS Ltd on Friday opened the SATS Food Solutions India (SFSI) facility near the Kempegowda International Airport.
With an investment of SG$61 million, the SFSI frozen food manufacturing hub -- a central kitchen facility -- occupies 2,21,000 sqft, and is one of the company’s largest food solutions premises, complementing existing large-scale units in Singapore, China, Japan and Thailand. It boasts of a capacity to produce and supply up to 40,000 kg of RTE products a day.
“Convenience and time-saving benefits have made RTE meals increasingly popular among busy urban consumers, students and working professionals,” said SATS president and CEO Kerry Mok.
SATS’ research shows that value sales of RTE meals in India will grow 45% from 2021 to 2026, touching US$64 billion. According to data from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, 34% of the country’s population, driven by young consumers and millennials, will consume more RTE meals by 2028, while global demand for Indian RTE products would outpace domestic demand.
SATS is Asia’s leading caterer for international airlines, commercial and public institutions, food services and the retail sector. “Our food production capacity in Asia, including the new SFSI facility, will enable us to serve around 7,50,000 meals a day, powering the RTE food era for the SATS network of customers in Asia and beyond,” SATS Food Solutions CEO Stanley Goh said, adding the Bengaluru facility will serve large-scale food retailers, restaurants, cloud kitchens, cafes, QSRs and lounges, among others.
SFSI has integrated cutting-edge technologies, including IoT, on site. IoT sensors and sensor-based lighting systems monitor and conserve energy realtime, besides maintaining the facility’s ambient temperature, humidity, air quality and utilities such as cold stores and cooking stations, to ensure food integrity and safety. Rainwater harvesting and advanced water-recycling systems, ammonia as a natural refrigerant for cooling systems, solar panels for power, are in place to make the entire operation sustainable, manned by a staff of 230.
In the past three years, even during the Covid period, Singapore has been the largest investor in India. “We have invested $50 billion to India (in the said duration), and SATS is a clear example of our resolve,” said Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India.
Swiggy a customer
Leading food delivery platform Swiggy joined the SATS customer network, and will be supplied with the company’s innovative food solutions across the country. “SFSI’s culinary expertise and food technology know-how ensures food safety, appearance, nutrition and taste, and aligns with our own commitment to deliver the best value to our customers,” said Swiggy CEO (Food Marketplace) Rohit Kapoor.