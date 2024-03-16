Shettar all but certain as BJP’s Belagavi face

BELAGAVI: Intense pressure from several influential aspirants for party tickets from Belagavi and Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituencies has put both the BJP and Congress leadership in a dilemma.

Although the BJP named sitting MP Annasaheb Jolle as its candidate from Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency, the party is still unable to choose its candidate for Belagavi seat. However, sources said the BJP top brass has decided to field former CM Jagadish Shettar from Belagavi LS constituency.

Meanwhile in Hubballi, Shettar, after returning from Bengaluru on Friday, that during a meeting with BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa and state party president B Y Vijayendra, he has agreed to the suggestion of the central leadership to contest from Belagavi.

On the other hand, Congress leaders in Belagavi and Chikkodi are involved in a tug of war, exerting pressure on the leadership for the tickets.