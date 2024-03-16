Water levels in Bengaluru’s lakes down 50 per cent, greens worry about aquatic life

BENGALURU: With the failure of monsoon and development projects taken up in them, 186 lakes in the city have their water reserve gone down by 50 per cent. According to data, the water holding capacity of all the lakes put together in the city is 31,430.48 million litres (ML), but as of March 1, the storage was only 16,973.63 ML. Environmentalists and lake activists fear that it could impact aquatic life.

39 lakes have gone completely dry. “Some are empty as development activities, like desilting, improving wetlands, fencing, island creation and others, are undertaken. Most lakes have less than 30 per cent of water and if the harsh summer continues, the situation will get worse,” said a senior official from the BBMP Lake Division.

Mahadevapura zone has the highest number of 51 lakes with a water holding capacity of 9,426.26 ML, but it has reduced to 2,962.61 ML now. Bommanahalli, which follows Mahadevapura, has 45 water bodies with a water holding capacity of 6,147.63 ML. The water level has come down to 3,234.58 ML due to summer and development works.