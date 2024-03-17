BBMP shuts mall over tax dues, opens after court order

BENGALURU: The BBMP on Saturday sealed the Mantri Square mall in Malleswaram over pending tax arrears to the tune of Rs 32 crore. However, the mall authorities opened the premises, following court directions to the Palike and the police to open the lock on the gates and pull back personnel and marshalls.

The officials, along with marshalls and police, arrived at the mall at 10 am and shut the main entrance. The revenue officials said that repeated reminders and extensions were given to Mantri Square. “The mall was given the option of ‘one-time settlement’ of its outstanding dues, however, it reportedly made no attempts to clear the dues, and hence, stringent action was taken,” said a senior official from the West Zone.

The mall was shut on December 19 last year for similar reasons, as it failed to clear Rs 51 crore in tax, but resumed operations subsequently. However, the mall authorities claim that there was favourable court order pronounced regarding Mantri Square earlier, and since the officials had closed the facility in the morning, inconveniencing around 200 outlets and visitors, their action amounts to contempt.