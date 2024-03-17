Candidates can spend Rs 95 lakh as election expenses: BBMP Chief Commissioner Girinath

BENGALURU: The District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed officials to apprise political representatives about the information received from the Election Commission regularly, with the Lok Sabha election fast-approaching.

Addressing a meeting on Saturday, Girinath said every candidate should open and maintain a separate bank account for election expenses, at least one day before filing nomination papers. He also mandated that the information should be provided to the election officials. He added that candidates can spend Rs 95 lakh as election expenses.

Expenses incurred before a candidate files nomination papers are considered as expenses of parties. He said that the expenses incurred from the time of submission of nomination papers till the date of counting of votes are considered as expenses of the candidate. Candidates have been told to provide details in three forms, including daily register, cash register and bank register from the Election Offices, and the calculation of election expenses should be entered in these registers. He also said that vouchers, bills and other documents related to each expenditure should be maintained thoroughly.