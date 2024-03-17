Congress guarantees minimum wage, raise in quota limit

BENGALURU: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday announced another five guarantees each for ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’.

‘Shramik Nyay’ promises an employment guarantee for the urban dwellers besides Rs 400 as the national minimum wage for the labourers that also applies to the MGNREGA workers. Whereas, the ‘Hissedari Nyay’ promises to remove the 50% cap on the reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs and raise the quota up to 65%, like in Tamil Nadu, through a Constitutional amendment.

Besides, Congress also promises to protect the dwellings of adivasis residing in forests, including MSP for their products. “The jal, jungle, and zameen of adivasis are being held hostage by big business houses and the dear friends of the Modi government,” Kharge said.

When his attention was drawn to the guarantees announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Kharge said it was a “good thing” if the former was copying the age-old concept of the Congress initiated by former PM Indira Gandhi in the 1970s.

“In Karnataka and Telangana, the Congress governments have been promptly implementing the guarantees. It is a good thing if Modi is learning from us,” he quipped. He said that the Congress set an agenda of ‘nyay’ for the upcoming polls, besides highlighting the failures of the NDA government in the last 10 years, including inflation, unemployment, misuse of autonomous agencies, and destruction of Constitutional values and democracy. “I urge the citizens to examine and understand Congress’ guarantees carefully and support us,” he added.

According to informed sources, Kharge wanted to launch the latest guarantees in Mumbai on Sunday, where party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s 63-day ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was to culminate. However, Kharge was forced to make the announcement in Bengaluru on Saturday ahead of the Election Commission of India announcing the poll dates. Calling PM Modi a liar as he failed to generate 2 crore jobs annually and also double the income of farmers as promised by the BJP, Kharge said, “Wherever he (Modi) goes, he lies... 75% of his promises are lies. What is the fate of the bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad? He visited Kalaburagi (on Saturday) despite not doing anything for its development,” Kharge taunted.

He also took a dig at the MP for not sanctioning AIIMS in Kalaburagi. “Modi lied saying CM Siddaramaiah did not allot the required land. Even BS Yediyurappa is aware of it,” he added.

‘Caste census a must’

Further, Kharge said Congress is committed to conducting the caste census in the country if voted to power. On some within the Congress opposing the socio-economic survey report (caste census) submitted to CM Siddaramaiah in Karnataka, Kharge said everyone should abide by the party’s decision if the State Government resolves to accept the report.