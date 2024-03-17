First section of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project by Dec ’25: Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: The first section of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), spanning a stretch of 7.4 km between Chikkabanawara and Yeshvanthpur will be commissioned by December 2025, said Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil.

Patil visited the casting yard at Gollahalli near Devanahalli on Saturday to view the country’s first-ever 100-ft (31m) U-girder, and said, “The 31m U-girder, which has been claimed as a technological feat, will be used for the first time in the country in the BSRP. So far, the 28m U-girder has been used for Metro railway projects. This relatively new and innovative concept in bridge deck design will reduce construction time, enhance aesthetics, add durability, and is also economical,” he added.

For the first time, these girders will be used to construct a viaduct (elevated section) of around 8 km from Hebbal to Yeshvantpur, which is a part of the ‘Mallige’ line or Corridor 2 of BSRP and this requires about 450 girders. The L&T yard at Gollahalli also casts I-girders and Pier Caps and respectively 323 and 283 of them will be used along the above stretch.

Sharing details on the progress of the BSRP work, Patil said so far, about 20% of the permanent work has been completed. Of the total 120.44 acres of land required for Corridor 2 (Chikkabanawara to Benniganahalli), 119.18 acres have been acquired (98.5% of the land).

Work related to Corridor 2 (Baiyappanahalli- Chikkabanavara) has been progressing well, with efforts to address challenges such as encroachments and coordination with multiple stakeholders for utilities and land acquisition. Discussions are also ongoing with various stakeholders such as BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BESCOM, BSNL, and private telephone agencies for utilities shifting/diversions and land acquisition, he said.

Along the C3 stretch (Kengeri to Whitefield), there is no hurdle for works from Kengeri to Contonment. However, there are concerns of land issues between Cantonment to Whitefield. Whether, elevated corridor would be ideal on the strech or should we look for other alternatives will be discussed with the Railways, Patil explained.