Integrated water MGMT needed to avoid crisis in Bengaluru: Vishwanath Srikantaiah

As Bengaluru is reeling under a severe water crisis and the government is looking at Mekedatu or drilling of more borewells as solutions, noted water conservation expert Vishwanath Srikantaiah, in conversation with The New Sunday Express, said there is enough water, but only if it is properly managed. The founder of Rainwater Club, Director of Biome Environmental Solutions and Trustee of Biome Environmental Trust said there is an immediate need for a wastewater policy and implementation of Jala Samvardana Yojana Sangha 2.0, besides the need for an integrated water management system.

How severe is water crisis?

Those who have Cauvery water connection — which is 1.1 million — there is no real crisis. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pumps 1,470 million litres per day (MLD). At least 25-30% of the population is dependent on groundwater, either through their own borewells or through water tankers. For them, there is a limited amount of crisis. Especially in the periphery of the city, there has been a crisis over the last three months.

How bad is the crisis in areas outside Bengaluru?

It is very severe. But with the treated wastewater going to Kolar and Chikkaballapur, the groundwater table is high and there is no crisis. In other places, the drought and water crises are severe.

Will Bengaluru go the Cape Town way?

What happened in Cape Town was that the reservoir supplying water to the city started depleting and going dry. But Bengaluru is dependent on four reservoirs. Two of them — KRS and Kabini — directly supply water. There is a backup with Hemavathi and Harangi. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) says there is about 43 TMC feet of water. The dams will not go dry till July. Bengaluru needs about 10.8 TMCft of water. There is enough and more water in the reservoir if water is used judiciously. We will not become a Cape Town. But, for parts dependent on groundwater, we will have to find solutions quickly.

What led Bengaluru to this?

One of the reasons why there is a crisis in eastern and south-eastern parts of the city is because Bellandur and Varthur have been drained of water and have not been desilted over the last five years. The Cauvery 5th Stage, which will supply 775 MLD, has been delayed by a year. If the lakes had been desilted on time and filled with rain or treated wastewater, there would not have been a crisis. This is the perfect storm for Bengaluru.