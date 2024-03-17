It’s AI, PM Modi to speak in Kannada

BENGALURU: In Lok Sabha poll campaigning, BJP is using the AI-based technology to translate speeches made by their national leaders, which are usually in Hindi, to other Indian languages to reach a wider audience. BJP has already started with recorded speeches with the voiceover in regional languages, but soon, the speeches will be translated realtime.

Three months ago, PM Narendra Modi took part in an event organised by the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi and an attempt was made to translate Modi’s Hindi speech live into Tamil, using Bhashini, an app developed by the Indian government. The audience was able to hear it in Tamil using their smartphones. “But there were some technical glitches and also the emotion part was missing. They are working on it. It will be a reality soon and audiences will be able to listen to speeches live in any of the Indian languages,” a BJP leader told TNIE.

BJP using AI to reach masses

The BJP leader said it was the beginning and was done on a pilot basis for a limited audience.

Already, the party social media and communication teams are extensively using AI to reach a large number of people. “We are selecting a few clippings of Modi and other party leaders, who speak in other languages. Using AI, we give the voiceover in Kannada to the same video. The clips are being used on our social media handles,” said sources.