BENGALURU: Voting in Karnataka will be held in two phases this Lok Sabha elections, and the state falls under Phases 2 and 3 of the all-India plan.

In the first phase for Karnataka, voting will be on April 26, covering 14 parliamentary constituencies of south Karnataka, including all four constituencies of Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru. In the second phase, voting will be on May 7, covering the rest of the 14 constituencies of Kalyana Karnataka, North Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka. The counting of votes will be on June 4 and the model code of conduct will end on June 6.

The total number of voters in the state is 5,42,08,088, of which males and females are 2,71,21,407 and 2,70,81,748, respectively. There are also 4,933 third-gender voters. There are 11,24,622 first-time voters, 5,70,168 voters aged above 85 and 11,000 voters above 100 years old.

Compared to the 2019 elections, the total number of voters has risen by 6.8%. There is a 5.12% and 7.26% rise in male and female voters. First-time voters have risen by 11.34% and persons with disability by 42.39%.

B’luru North has most voters in Karnataka

Bengaluru North has the highest number of voters in the state at 31,74,098, while Udupi-Chikkamagaluru has the lowest at 15,72,958.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said the model code came into force from Saturday. Youngsters who will turn 18 on or before March 31 can apply in advance by filling Form 6. Their details will reflect on the Election Commission website from April 1. “There are 50,000 advance applications with us. Booth level officers will visit the homes of those aged above 85 and PwD, seeking details if they want to opt for a postal ballot. They will have to fill Form 12. They will cast their votes seven days in advance of the polling date,” he added.