MTR celebrates 100 years with 123-ft dosa, sets new world record

BENGALURU: As part of MTR’s 100-year celebrations, 60 chefs from the renowned food brand and Lorman Kitchen Equipments, gathered at the MTR factory in Bommasandra to create a record-breaking mega dosa on Saturday.

Measuring an impressive 123 feet, the culinary feat, crafted using MTR’s signature red rice dosa batter, with a team of 75 experienced and aspiring chefs officially set a new world record for the longest dosa. With this, Lorman and MTR broke the previous world record for the longest dosa, which measured 54 feet.

“Dosa has been an integral part of MTR’s legacy since its inception and remains one of our most cherished products. From its humble South Indian origins, dosa has transcended boundaries to become a beloved dish worldwide. Our endeavour to set a world record with dosa reflects its universal appeal, resonating with consumers of all ages,” MTR Chief Executive Officer Sunay Bhasin said.

Lorman Kitchen Equipments Managing Director Chandra Mouli said, “With the creation of the world’s longest induction hot-plate (tawa), we demonstrate that sustainable cooking can extend to larger cooking communities. This achievement underscores the efficiency, sustainability, and eco-friendliness of induction-based cooking equipment, while also fostering a safer ecosystem for chefs.”