Water tankers to be watched by election staffers in K'taka: CEO Manoj Kumar Meena

BENGALURU: Besides the state government that is regulating the supply of private water tankers economically, following the declaration of the model code of conduct (MCC), the movement of private water tankers will also be monitored by election officers.

Anyone who finds any irregularity with private water tankers can immediately report to the election staffers by dialing 1950 or can report the issue on the Vigil App or at the office of DC, IT, excise or any other election officer immediately, said Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Meena on Wednesday.

He said, though there is no regulation on the supply of water tankers, if private tankers attached to a political party or candidate supply water with the intension of manipulating polls, action will be taken. He added that while drought relief is not included in the MCC, facilities given by a political party shall be treated as violation.