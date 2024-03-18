Akkai rejects Karnataka Sahitya Academy post, seeks MLC or MP position

BENGALURU: A day after her appointment as a member of the Karnataka Sahitya Academy by the state government, well-known transgender activist Akkai Padmashali has requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to drop her name from the academy.

Instead, transgender community members should be given representation in the Upper Houses of Karnataka legislature and Parliament, requested Akkai, who is also a Congress member. In her letter, written to the two leaders, she thanked the state government for the honour, but said, “I am known for my fight against social stigma in society for trans community members. My fight will continue against this. I request you (Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar) to drop me from the academy.”

She appealed to them to instead nominate her to any of the Upper Houses to let her be part of the process of making laws to fight the stigma against the community. “The state is now witnessing Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota, where people from all communities are treated equally. Henceforth, transgender community members should be included in the House” she added.