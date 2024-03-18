Anti-Naxal Force starts combing operations at DK-Kodagu border amid reports of suspected naxal movement

MANGALURU: Anti-Naxal Force(ANF) personnel have launched a combing operation in Dakshina Kannada-Kodagu border areas following reports of suspected naxal movements.

There are reports that a team of eight suspected naxals carrying weapons bought some grocery items at a shop near Koojamalai rubber estate near Subramanya in Madikeri police station limits on Saturday evening.

Koojamalai rubber estate is spread across Guthigar, Kollamogru and Kalmakaru in Sullia taluk.

A police officer from Subramanya station limits confirmed that the combing operation started on Monday morning.

"We are on the way to villages sharing the border with Kodagu. Anti-naxal force personnel have started combing operations in areas near Sampaje in Madikeri rural police station limits. We enquired about the shop owner. He was not sure whether they were suspected naxals or not. The shopkeeper has said that they (suspected naxals) were conversing in Hindi," the officer said.

Jitendra Dayama, SP, ANF Karkala told The New Indian Express, "Rumors are doing rounds. We are yet to confirm the credibility of the information. Combing operations are already on process in the Kodugu border. We have received an unconfirmed report that a few naxals purchased grocery items from a shop under Bhagmandala camp limits. We are verifying the information. After confirming their movements, we will plan something out and as of now we are doing regular combing. We can't be complacent as they(naxals) can come back. "