Basavaraj Bommai challenges Congress to win 50 LS seats

HAVERI: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai challenged AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to win at least 50 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a party workers’ meeting in Hangal in Haveri Lok Sabha constituency here on Sunday, Bommai said the state government has diverted the money earmarked for farmers to guarantees.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah makes lengthy speeches. The CM said he will make the caste census report public. Did he do it? The Kantharaj Commission report has been accepted, and people knew that it had been accepted for political gain in view of the polls. But members of the upper castes have opposed the report, which will never be published. The government has been playing hide and seek with regard to the caste issue,” he said.

Bommai said it was he who had hiked reservation for SCs and STs. “In a democracy, they can cheat people once, but not always. The BJP too has been in favour of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The government has released money to 57 lakh farmers in Karnataka, to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore. The Congress talks of the Anna Bhagya scheme, but has not distributed a single grain of rice to people.

The Centre has been giving 5 kg rice to 1 crore families, while 11 lakh houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Drinking water has been supplied to over 30 lakh households. National Highways had been developed at a rapid pace. The Congress has promised Rs 1 lakh for each woman every year. The guarantees by the Congress are bogus and the party is not sure of even coming back to power, while the BJP will win in more than 400 constituencies,” he said.