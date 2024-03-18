BBMP creates awareness on managing waste

BENGALURU: The BBMP on Sunday carried out a mass awareness campaign on solid waste management in South Zone. Led by South Zone Commissioner Vinoth Priya R, Palike officials used the medium of street plays and distributed pamphlets to sensitise the public about segregation of waste at source -- into wet, dry and sanitary waste, along with the different options to manage it.

“Wet waste is collected every day from the doorstep by auto tippers. Dry waste is collected twice a week,” said Vinoth Priya, calling upon residents to hand over garbage only to the BBMP, and refrain from discarding it into empty plots or by the roadside.

BBMP officials also spread the word about the ban on single-use plastic and distributed cloth bags to people at Sarakki and Madiwala markets. Reiterating that there is a ban on the use of single-use plastic, BBMP officials asked people to carry cloth bags and other eco-friendly materials, and avoid using plastic bags.