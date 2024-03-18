Colours of danger

BENGALURU: The iconic pink hue of cotton candy and enticing red of gobi manchurian will now pale, following the state government’s recent ban on artificial colour-enhancing chemicals. While the public speculates about the impact on their favourite dishes, and children mourn the fading pink in their treats, health experts call for a balanced policy framework to educate the public, enforce regulations, and advocate further restrictions on harmful food additives.
An FSSAI official maintained that the regulatory agency carefully selects food samples for inspection, prioritising those lacking proper labelling and those raising surveillance concerns, such as items widely consumed but sold at a lower price, or possessing overly vibrant colours.
Dr US Vishal Rao, member of Vision Group for Biotechnology with the Government of Karnataka, advocated a uniform policy framework. “It is necessary to implement a consistent policy framework that prioritises and maintains food safety standards. Food is universally consumed and if standards are not met, it could lead to a situation where, over the next 10 years, there will be widespread prevalence of non-communicable diseases, including heart disease and kidney disease, affecting a large portion of the population.”
“While items are not banned every month, testing undergoes thorough scrutiny to uphold standards set by the FSSAI, and ensure adherence to chemical limits prescribed by the regulating agency,” an official from the regulating agency said.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Food manufacturers should follow Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations 2011, for their products. Food additives should be within the prescribed limit of Food Safety and Standards and Regulations.”
Further, as per the FSSAI order, food manufacturers should test their products once in six months in FSSAI-notified laboratories, and upload the same to the FoSCoS website of the FSSAI, Rao said, adding that the Food Safety and Standards department, from time to time, picks random samples to check the quality of food sold in the market.
If the food sample is not in compliance with the Food Safety Act and regulations, the department initiates legal action, the minister added.
Said Dr Vishal Rao, “From farm to plate, chemicals are present throughout the food supply chain. Initially, raw ingredients are treated with pesticides and then processed through various stages, including adulteration, preservation and eventual decomposition.”
Dr Rao added that from pastries to bread, processed meats and carbonated drinks, every food item now contains harmful artificial colours. While candies and pastries boast vibrant hues, bread stays mould-free for extended periods because of added chemicals, colours and the most deadly of all, preservatives. This underscores the necessity for ethically disclosing ingredients in both regulated and unregulated food products, ensuring that consumers understand what they consume, and the associated health risks.
“Consumers should possess the ‘Right to Health’, necessitating education about the ingredients they consume to make informed decisions about what to include and what to avoid in their diets. Through a comprehensive disclosure of food content, from manufacturers to retailers, all involved parties will exercise greater vigilance, consequently reducing the prevalence of food adulteration practices,” Dr Rao said.
Additives and health risks
Edwina Raj, head of services, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, highlighted the presence of chemicals in a variety of commonly consumed products. From preserved meats to soup mixes, bread and spreads, these chemicals are often added and consumed without complete awareness of their potential health effects by consumers.
“It is advisable to familiarise ourselves with the additives present in processed foods, and their possible impacts. Rather than depending solely on packaged foods, let’s prioritize fresh unprocessed alternatives. These natural sources offer essential nutrients vital for our well-being, while avoiding artificial additives and preservatives.”
Dr Suresh Babu, Professor of Medical Oncology at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, said, “Clora Red and Brilliant Blue, along with the already prohibited Sunset Yellow and Tartrazine, are frequently used to impart an enticing blue colour to beverages and refreshments, like ‘blue lime soda’. Despite potentially allowable usage within defined parameters, regular and prolonged consumption of these chemicals poses health risks over time.”
Even staple foods like rice and wheat are sometimes extensively adulterated. For instance, high-quality basmati rice may be mixed with lower-quality long-grain rice to give the impression of superior quality. However, in reality, this exposes them to the risks associated with food adulteration, including kidney diseases and various vitamin deficiencies in the body, Dr Suresh explained.
“Dairy products such as cheese, butter and milk, along with oats, brown rice, dry nuts and black beans, remain untainted by artificial colouring and adulteration. Consumers should prioritize millet and other natural foods over processed options that may contain added preservatives to extend shelf life. While these preservatives prolong the product’s lifespan, they can potentially reduce the individual’s overall health and longevity.”
CHEMICALS & EFFECTS
Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT)
Synthetic antioxidants commonly used as preservatives in a wide range of everyday consumables such as food products, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. However, their usage poses significant risks to human health. BHA has been linked to the development of both benign and malignant tumours, as well as disruptions in hormone function and induced dysfunction within the body. BHT can potentially trigger allergic reactions such as skin rashes, itching or respiratory difficulties.
Sodium Nitrite / Nitrate
A commonly used salt which is infused in various food products such as bacon, beef jerky, ham, hot dogs and smoked fish. While nitrate is naturally present in our diet, excessive consumption can elevate the risk of colorectal cancer, as well as other diseases, including leukaemia, heart disease, thyroid issues and ovarian cancer.
Propyl Gallate
A widely used chemical found in food items such as meat products, mayonnaise, soup mixes, popcorn and chewing gum. Additionally, it serves as an antioxidant in hair products, cosmetics, and lubricants to prevent the oxidation of oils and fats. While generally considered safe for consumption, some individuals may encounter skin rashes, itching, swelling, or respiratory issues upon exposure.
FOODS TO AVOID
With elevated salt content such as packaged pickles, marinated fish Designed for prolonged shelf life
Ready-to-cook soups Colourful foods Preserved meats
WHAT TO CONSUME
Dairy products such as cheese, butter, milk Oats, brown rice, dry nuts, black beans