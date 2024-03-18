Colours of danger

BENGALURU: The iconic pink hue of cotton candy and enticing red of gobi manchurian will now pale, following the state government’s recent ban on artificial colour-enhancing chemicals. While the public speculates about the impact on their favourite dishes, and children mourn the fading pink in their treats, health experts call for a balanced policy framework to educate the public, enforce regulations, and advocate further restrictions on harmful food additives.

An FSSAI official maintained that the regulatory agency carefully selects food samples for inspection, prioritising those lacking proper labelling and those raising surveillance concerns, such as items widely consumed but sold at a lower price, or possessing overly vibrant colours.

Dr US Vishal Rao, member of Vision Group for Biotechnology with the Government of Karnataka, advocated a uniform policy framework. “It is necessary to implement a consistent policy framework that prioritises and maintains food safety standards. Food is universally consumed and if standards are not met, it could lead to a situation where, over the next 10 years, there will be widespread prevalence of non-communicable diseases, including heart disease and kidney disease, affecting a large portion of the population.”

“While items are not banned every month, testing undergoes thorough scrutiny to uphold standards set by the FSSAI, and ensure adherence to chemical limits prescribed by the regulating agency,” an official from the regulating agency said.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Food manufacturers should follow Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations 2011, for their products. Food additives should be within the prescribed limit of Food Safety and Standards and Regulations.”