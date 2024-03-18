Four students from Bengaluru develop app to tackle food wastage

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pranav, one of the co-developers of the app, said, “The simple explanation is that all food products emit some gases be it vegetables, fruits, milk or other edible items when they start rotting. These sensors record those readings which are then sent to a machine-learning model. We have to first train the model on what is good and bad values based on the products and their parameters. Over time, the model learns the pattern and accurately identifies the health value of the perishable goods.”

He added that the app can project the data for hundreds of containers in cold storage or otherwise. “This will all be real-time data. We have made a prototype and measured the quality of milk so far. Individuals can train the model for different items. The device is cost-effective, all the sensors combined only cost Rs 1,000 in the current market price .”

The device will have a network of 7 to 12 gas sensors based on the requirements which will be strategically positioned to detect gases such as Carbon Monoxide, Methane, Hydrogen, and volatile organic compounds whose presence can have an impact on one’s organs. The group wants their solution “to make a long-term impact” and wants to price it at Rs 2,000 to help small-scale and large businesses.