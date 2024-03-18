I couldn’t have contested polls now, I don’t have that kind of money: Former K'taka CM Krishna

MYSURU: Veteran politician and former chief minister SM Krishna on Sunday expressed his displeasure at the current state politics, questioning the erosion of constitutional values and growing influence of money in elections.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of BJP leader and MP Srinivasa Prasad’s political journey held here, he said substantial sums, ranging from Rs 100-200 crore, are being spent at each constituency to win elections.

Many appreciate and laud the Indian democratic system, but it is high time to check which way it is heading. Recent developments are disturbing that reveal increased influence of money in politics. It was not the case in the 1960s or 70s when people donated money to politicians to contest elections.

Recalling that he saw a bundle of Rs 10,000 for the first time at the Congress office when it was being distributed for elections, he said the poll spending has gone up multiple folds, hijacking the very democratic process. “I don’t have that kind of money. I would not have contested elections now,” he said.

There is an urgent need for electoral reforms to curb the undue influence of money on voters, he said. He called upon the central government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who he said will be reelected for the third time, to prioritise strengthening the Election Commission and implementing measures to combat money power in elections. “He should evolve a strategy to counter it to save the system,” he added. Recalling the times of TN Seshan as Election Commissioner, he said politicians feared the officer as he set a cap on expenses and infused integrity into the electoral process.

Krishna recalled how he and then chief minister Devraj Urs hatched a plot to defeat Srinivas Prasad at a prestigious by-poll as Urs, who was just two years into his chief minister’s post, wanted to cement his image as a politician who could win elections.

“But we could not get influential leaders and people to work against Prasad as he had the power to attract and organise people,” he added. He recounted Prasad’s rise to political prominence and his unshakeable support base among the people of Ashokapuram area in Mysuru.

He said elected representatives in the past spoke within the framework of civility, but the language used now mirrors a degradation of values.