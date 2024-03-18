Illegal layouts, borewells suck out groundwater in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With areas in the city’s famed IT corridor of KR Pura, Horamavu, Whitefield, Varthur, Bellandur, Marathahalli, and Hoodi facing an acute shortage of water this summer, residents and activists allege that the crisis has gone up multifold due to the failure of civic agencies in curbing illegal layouts and borewells failing under the Mahadevapura Zone.

According to Sandeep Anirudhan, convenor, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, fly-by-night builders and real estate mafia from out of the state are mostly responsible for the crumbling infrastructure in the zone and also for the borewells going dry. He alleged that despite repeated complaints about illegal buildings, layouts, and borewells, none of the civic agencies acted resulting in water shortage in the zone.

Anirudhan says that houses and apartment complexes in Whitefield that have Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) connections get water once a fortnight or a month, which is not sufficient. “Individual borewells have also gone dry due to over-exploitation and groundwater theft by commercial buildings.

Even public borewells in CMC areas have dried up due to groundwater theft by commercial buildings. Tankers have become the only source of water, and they too are unable to meet the demand as their borewells too have gone dry,” Anirudhan added. He says this forces the private tankers to travel to rural areas to procure water, and this has forced them to hike tanker charges making it unaffordable for many.