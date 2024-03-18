Karnataka: Ruling party finds it tough to match, counter BJP strategy

BENGALURU: BJP’s chessboard strategy of shifting sitting MLAs and experimenting with new faces in its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, has made it a daunting task for the Congress to set up formidable matches.

Ministers in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet are backing out from contesting for various reasons, including the PM Modi factor. “With no other option, the party leadership may give tickets to the kin of top leaders and ministers, and try out new faces with a low profile in some seats, as there are no takers,” a source said.

The Congress, which had announced its first list of seven candidates, kept deferring the second list. BJP replacing sitting MP Pratap Simha with royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as the Mysuru-Kodagu candidate has apparently made it tough for the Congress.

Many potential aspirants are backtracking, except for KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana who is likely to be the final candidate. Interestingly, though Siddaramaiah’s son and former MLA Dr Yathindra’s name had created ripples in the beginning, he too backtracked as soon as Yaduveer’s name came into the picture, a source said.