MLA booked for attacking contractor in Karnataka

TUMAKURU: Tilak Park police on Saturday booked Gubbi Congress MLA and KSRTC chairman SR Srinivas, for allegedly attacking a Congress leader and Class I civil contractor Rayasandra Ravikumar. Srinivas was accordingly charged under Sections 511, 506, 504, 143, 149, 323, and 363 of the IPC, and the case has been forwarded to the people’s representatives’ court in Bengaluru, sources said.

The accused MLA, along with 10 of his aides, had forced their way into the PWD office here on Thursday evening, and allegedly beaten up Ravikumar, as he was staging a dharna.

The victim had applied for a tender to implement works in mining areas, under District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in Gubbi taluk. Though he quoted a low price to implement the cement concrete roads among other works, the concerned officials had allegedly ensured one of the MLA’s aides got the tender.

Following this, Ravikumar sat in dharna alone, when the accused attacked him. The suspects also chased him down the street, and he eventually took shelter at the police station, before getting admitted to the district general hospital for treatment. The accused also snatched mobile phones of onlookers, including certain media persons and also a policeman, who were shooting the incident, according to eyewitnesses.

Ravikumar, who contested the 2018 Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was defeated. At present, he is a supporter of the Congress Lok Sabha candidate SP Muddahanume Gowda.