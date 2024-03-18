PM Modi to address BJP workers in Karnataka's Shivamogga on March 18

SHIVAMOGGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Shivamogga on Monday to address a mega gathering of party workers at Allama Prabhu Park. In anticipation of this programme, preparations were in full swing on Sunday.

Modi is expected to arrive at the programme venue at 2 pm and take part in ‘Matthomme Modi Sankalpa Samavesha’. “Whole of our Malnad region is super excited and thrilled to witness our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hear his valuable words during his visit to Shivamogga on March 18,” BJP state president BY Vijyanendra posted on X.

BJP MLC N Ravikumar said around 2.5 lakh people are expected to participate in the Samavesha. Four Lok Sabha candidates - BY Raghavendra (Shivamogga), Gayathri Siddeshwara (Davanagere), Captain Brijesh Chowta (Dakshina Kannada), and Kota Shrinivas Poojary (Udupi-Chikmagalur) - will attend, alongside senior leaders BS Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, Araga Jnanendra, and others. Raghavendra said JDS workers will also be in attendance.

Meanwhile, the city has been turned into a police fortress ahead of the PM’s visit. The state police, as well as paramilitary personnel, have been deployed at the venue, apart from other key locations around the city. The Shivamogga District BJP unit has put up banners and party flags around the city to welcome the PM.