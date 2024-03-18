Post offices now open on Sundays in select cities in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Bowing to demand from office goers, the Karnataka Postal Circle is mulling opening a select few post offices across the State on Sundays. They will be closed on any other regular working day of the week so that public can have postal services available on all days of the week at some location at least in their cities.

A senior postal official told TNIE, “We have been receiving suggestions from the public to introduce such a step. We have the facility to book articles on Sunday at the GPO alone at Bengaluru. However, financial transactions like cash deposit or withdrawal from savings accounts or booking of money orders is not offered.

The public feedback is the need for financial services too in post offices that might work on Sundays and so we are contemplating this move now.” This will happen in major cities which already have multiple post offices like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi among others.

“In Bengaluru, we plan to keep doors open at five post offices on Sunday. One each in the North, South, East and West of the City and one in the central business district is our plan presently. Besides, we plan to close these chosen post offices on Wednesdays,” the official added. “The process of identifying the specific post offices across the state is still on. Customers are welcome to send more feedback before we go ahead with the plan,” he added.

Karnataka Porcle has been a pioneer in offering innovative facilities for the public, said another official. “Dharwad and Bengaluru have Sanje Anche Kacheris (evening post offices) launched in November 2022 and January 2023 respectively. ‘Click and Book’ services which permits booking of up to five items online that would be later picked up the delivery staff and the country’s first 3D printed post office figure among them,” she pointed out.