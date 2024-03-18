Relief from heat, expect rain next two to three days: Former KSNDMC director Srinivas Reddy

BENGALURU: Here is some good news. Karnataka, facing an acute shortage of water due to severe drought, is expected to get light to moderate showers in south-interior and Malnad regions in the next two to three days. Bidar and Kalaburagi witnessed some rain on Sunday.

Former director of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre Srinivas Reddy said there is a cloud formation in south-interior Karnataka and Malnad regions. Also, a trough seen near Tamil Nadu will have some impact on Karnataka.

“From March 20 or 21, there will be shower for two to three days,” he said. This will not help fill up dams or increase groundwater levels. “But any rain will help as it will bring down temperature for some time. People should harvest this water. Any amount of rain harvesting will help as it will reduce the burden on drinking water,” he said.

Officials said 36-40 mm of rain is expected in April and 86 mm in May. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a good monsoon this year. “We are hoping for good rain from July,” Reddy said.

According to KSNDMC data, temperature is 1 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal in some parts of the state. The state government has already declared 223 taluks drought-prone.

Meanwhile, major reservoirs in the state continue to see a dip in water levels. Of the total capacity of 895.62 tmcft in 123 major reservoirs, the present level is 284 tmcft, as against 386 tmcft last year.