Tankers flouting rules to face action: BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar

BENGALURU: Mentioning that almost 95 per cent of the registration of all private water tankers is completed, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar on Sunday warned, “Legal action will be initiated against those tankers which are found operating without registering with the government.”

Manohar visited the slum areas around Bhashyam Park, Deenabandhu Nagar, Sri Ramanagari, and other localities, and obtained first-hand information about the supply of drinking water through tankers.

“I have directed officials to ensure proper supply of water, where Cauvery connection has already been provided,” Manohar said, adding that drinking water is being supplied free of cost, through tankers, to those areas where there is acute shortage.

The areas outside the city limits have not yet been provided with Cauvery water connection, and the dependency on ground water is heavy there, the BWSSB chairman said. He added that steps will be taken to mitigate the water woes of people in the areas beyond BBMP (110 villages) limits.

Tankers must fix stickers

Meanwhile, the BBMP has directed private tankers that have registered with the government, to affix stickers with details of vehicle number, owner’s name, and self-registration number, on the vehicles. Those vehicles without stickers will not be allowed to operate.

Private tankers must supply water adhering to rates fixed by the government, and unregistered tankers will not be permitted to do so. If any private tankers are found violating rules, or there is a problem with water quality, citizens can call ‘1916’ and ‘1533’, said Surolkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner of the Health Department.

CM to meet officials today over water crisis

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru is facing one of its worst summers this year with borewells running dry and tankers fleecing residents, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will chair a meeting to discuss water problems in the city on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, top officials from BWSSB, BBMP and other departments will take part in the meeting scheduled for noon. Slamming the chief minister, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka posted on X, “Despite knowing that there is drought, instead of taking precautionary measures and alternatives, the Congress-led state government is irresponsible and showed negligent attitude towards solving the problem.” He said the Monday meeting should not be eyewash and listed a few suggestions.