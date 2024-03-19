Accused in CAPF job racket in Karnataka gets bail

BENGALURU: A Special Court granted anticipatory bail to Bhoopendra Singh from Uttar Pradesh, one of 167 accused belonging to four states of North India, who allegedly produced fake domicile certificates to qualify for the written examination for the job of constable in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), under the Karnataka quota.

They chose Karnataka because the cut-off marks were low compared to other states, which deprived deserving candidates of Karnataka from getting the jobs. Sensing a job racket, the CBI registered the case in 2016. After investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet before a magistrate court in the city.

Objecting to the anticipatory bail petition, the CBI stated that investigation had revealed that Chandrashekar, a constable with the Subsidiary Training Centre of the Border Security Force (BSF), entered into a criminal conspiracy with Satyaprakash Singh, working as managing director of Goodwill Coaching Centre in Bengaluru. They arranged candidate details for those appearing for a medical test, to facilitate those belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan to secure posts of constables in CAPF, and rifleman in Assam Rifles under the Karnataka quota.

Chandrashekar, in connivance with Satyaprakash and VK Kiran Kumar, a temporary staffer in the office of the Bengaluru North tahsildar, and one Surender Kumar Katoch, created fake documents of the aspiring candidates, such as domicile affidavits, ration cards, educational certificates, address proof etc and provided them to 147 candidates to obtain domicile residential certificates and caste certificate from the tahsildar. Accordingly, the candidates submitted them to the recruitment board to obtain employment under the Karnataka quota.

Satyaprakash allegedly collected Rs 3-4 lakh each from 147 candidates to get the job. Satyaprakash, in connivance with Kiran, fraudulently obtained holograms of the Karnataka government and affixed them on fabricated voter ID and ration cards of the candidates. They created fake rubber stamps in the names of the school, principal, notary, medical superintendent etc., and used them for committing forgery. The magistrate court issued summons and warrants to Bhoopendra, but he failed to appear before the court. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him, which led him to approach the special court, seeking anticipatory bail.

Noting that documents and evidence collected disclosed that the petitioner is involved in the alleged crime and there is a prima facie case, Principal Special Judge for CBI cases Gangadhara CM granted anticipatory bail to him, imposing conditions.