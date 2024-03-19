Bengaluru bizman attacked over ‘chalisa’? Police say no

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old shopkeeper was attacked by a group of six men for reportedly playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, claiming that the loud music will disturb ‘Azan’ prayers. The incident happened at Siddannagalli in Halasuru Gate police limits on Sunday between 6 pm and 6.40 pm. The police, however, said that during their investigation they found that the victim was neither playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ nor the fight was over the music disturbing ‘Azan’ prayers.

The video of the incident went viral and netizens took to social media and poured in their comments. Taking to X, BJP condemned the incident, saying the Congress government in the state is ‘anti-Hindu’.

The victim, G Mukesh, a resident of Cubbonpet, filed a police complaint against Suleman, Shanavaz, Rohith, Dyanish, Taruna and others at 10.30 pm on Sunday. Mukesh was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Three arrested for assaulting shopkeeper

On Monday, Mukesh told the media that the accused attacked him for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. “I was at my shop when the accused threatened me to stop playing the bhajans as it would disturb their ‘Azan’ prayers. When I did not listen, they threatened to stab me. Then they attacked me after pulling me out of the shop. The accused recently attacked another person in the same locality and the police did not act,” he alleged.