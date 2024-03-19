BJP ignoring us, upset JDS netas tell party heads

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular) has expressed displeasure over the BJP not taking its leaders into confidence, and sent out a warning about the consequences. On Monday, party state president HD Kumaraswamy declared that JDS will contest from Hassan, Mandya and Kolar Lok Sabha seats.

At the party’s core committee meeting attended by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, GT Devegowda and other top leaders, the regional party leaders expressed their displeasure and wanted the BJP to mend its ways. The BJP announced candidates for 20 LS constituencies without taking the JDS into confidence, and is dilly-dallying over giving Kolar seat, they said.

The leaders felt the BJP was ignoring them and not inviting them for any election-related meetings. “This is detrimental to the party. The JDS has the strength to help BJP win in 18 Lok Sabha segments, and ensure the transfer of 3-4 per cent of its votes,” they said.

They also expressed displeasure over local leaders not being invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga, and while they respected PM Modi, they had not expected this conduct from the BJP. Sensing the anger among party leaders, Deve Gowda directed Kumaraswamy to again talk to BJP leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda to explain the situation.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said his party leaders expressed their views on the JDS-BJP working together from the booth level. “We also discussed the effect of the BJP neglecting us,” he said.

Citing views expressed during the meeting, he said many senior leaders felt the BJP-JDS alliance would not help the regional party in a big way. The BJP needs to make use of the JDS’ strength in 18 LS seats, but if it fails to do so and takes a hit in the elections, the regional party should not be held responsible.

“I will not talk about it (seats) till it is officially announced. I have not asked for six or seven seats. Since we started the discussion, I have only asked for three to four seats. I am confident of getting three to four seats. They are aware of our strengths,” he said. “Do I need to make so much effort and alliance to get two seats? In Hassan and Mandya, our candidates will win on their own. We will easily win if there is a triangular contest.”

The former CM said there is no confusion, and JDS will contest from Hassan, Mandya and Kolar, adding that Karnataka politics is different from national politics. He appealed to JDS and BJP workers not to give scope for any confusion and to work together to win all the seats.