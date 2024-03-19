Encroached land to planters: Forums slam Karnataka govt’s decision

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Members of various forums like Dalit Sangarsh Samiti, Ambedkar Vaicharika Vedike, Mudigere Bhoo Sangharsha Samiti, Bhim Army, Samvidhana Samrakshna Samiti came down heavily on the state government for deciding to lease out the encroached land to planters.

There are thousands of families in the district who do not have a roof over their head and a small stretch of land to cultivate. They have applied for land using form numbers 50, 53 and 57 for sanction of lands and are eagerly looking forward for clearance of these applications.

However, the government is just sitting on these applications and has taken a hasty decision of leasing out 30 acres of encroached land to planters. This is grave injustice on part of the government, they argued.

DSS district convenor Marle Annaiah said the government has taken this decision as Lok Sabha elections are round the corner but it has forgotten that it was these Dalits and underprivileged sections of society that voted Congress to power hoping to get lands so they can make a living.