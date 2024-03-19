Girl strip-searched for alleged theft dies by suicide in Karnataka; teacher, HM booked

BAGALKOT: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the teacher and the headmaster of the government high school of Kadampur in Bagalkot in connection with the suicide of a Class 8 student of the school.

It may be noted that a 14-year-old girl of Kadampur village had allegedly died by suicide due to dejection after being accused of stealing the money of a teacher.

The girl had ended her life on March 16 at her house after she was accused of stealing Rs 2,000 from a teacher of the school. According to sources, one of the female teachers of the school, after reportedly losing money from her purse, grew suspicious over four students including the 14-year-old deceased girl.

She reportedly checked the bags of all students and also made them swear in God’s name to prove their innocence.

Though it is not confirmed whether money was found or not, however, of the four students, the 14-year-old girl felt severely upset after the incident. She later committed suicide at home by hanging herself. Interestingly, the parents did not bother to report the matter with the police and performed her final rites.

They visited the police station the next day to file a case against teacher Jayashri Mishikoti and headmaster H M Mujawar at Rural Police station.

Speaking to media persons, the deceased girl’s father, alleged that the teacher forced the students to admit the crime and return the money, else the students’ admission would be cancelled. Due to fear and dejection, his daughter committed suicide, he said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.