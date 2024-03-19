India implements ban on ferocious dog breeds as pets: Mixed reactions surface

The central department issued the order to all the state government agencies on March 12. The ministry reasoned, the number of dog bite cases from pet dogs had increased, some leading to death. The order also said the directions have been issued following court orders and on the advise from citizens’ forum and animal welfare organisations.

The list of 'ferocious' breeds include- Pitbul Terrier, Tosa Inu, Amercian Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel, Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, Caucasian Shepherd Dof, South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, Sarplaininac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiffs, Rottweiler, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Canario, Akbash dog, Moscow Guard Dog, Cane corso and every dog type commonly known as Ban Dog.

Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike, Ravi Kumar said, the directions from the ministry will help in controlling the number of cases and help us know how many people have such dogs. As per the directions, the existing ferocious pet should be neutered. “With animal husbandry department, experts and NGOs, we are coming up with a list of rules for people, breeders and pet shops on the breeds to be sold and permitted. A special team has been formed that is working on it.”

A veterinarian working with BBMP said: “Dogs should be looked at as companions, but now that is not the case, they are looked as status symbol.

Animal Husbandry Department, director, Manjunath P, said, with this direction the breeders will now be regulated. The problem is severe in urban areas, like Bengaluru.

Experts pointed that the government should regulate breeders licence. It should be made mandatory for every pet parent to register their pet and maintain a government record. The ministry in the order should have also included breeds like Huskies, St Bernard and Neapolitan Mastiff which should not breed in the temperatures of Bengaluru and Chennai.

An activist said: “How a parent keeps his pet is crucial. We have seen instances where a Dachshund has turned ferocious and frightened away German Shepherds. Thus there should also be ruled and punitive action against those not keeping their pets well or even leashed in public. The government should also maintain a log of all pet parents, their vaccination and incentivise those adopting Indi breeds.”