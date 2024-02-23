Breeding of double-coated dogs may be prohibited in TN

CHENNAI: The Animal Welfare Board is striving to prohibit the breeding of double-coated dogs that are typically found in colder parts of the world, including Saint Bernards and Siberian Huskies. A draft dog breeding policy framed by the department and subject to finalisation, also listed breeds such as Basset Hounds, French Bulldogs, Alaskan Malamutes, Keeshonds, Newfoundlands, Norwegian Elkhounds and Tibetan Mastiffs, that are not suited for Indian climatic conditions and may be prohibited.

Sources said that existing breeders would have to rehome the mother dogs, and any pup of the specified breeds found in breeding centres or pet shops would be deemed a violation.

Shruti Vinodh Raj, member, the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, said, “These high-maintenance breeds that thrive in cold climates are brought down to places like Chennai where they suffer from various skin diseases, health issues and also abandonment. The board receives many e-mails regarding the abandoning of these dogs.”

The draft has been framed after the Madras High Court directed the state to formulate a dog-breeding policy earlier this year. The draft stated that all dogs for breeding must be registered with the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board along with the details of the pet owners. It also listed out requirements that should be adhered to by breeders.