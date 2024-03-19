It is still not late to enrol to vote…

BENGALURU: If you have still not enrolled to vote or want to make changes, you still have time to do it ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), citizens can do it 10 days before the last day fixed for filing of nominations by candidates. For voters in the 14 south Karnataka constituencies that go to polls on April 26, the last date to enrol is March 25. Similarly, for those in the 14 northern constituencies, the last date to enrol in the voters’ list is April 9 (polling day is May 7).

However, if a person has enrolled and his/her details are uploaded on the voters list, but has not got Voters ID in hand, he or she can still vote. The voter will have to carry any of the 12 listed government-certified identity proofs listed on the election commission website.

“Ensuring your name is on the voters’ list is sufficient. You can take a screenshot of the list and display it at the verification counter before voting. Taking a printout will not be considered a valid document. The screenshot will only help the election officers in finding your details on the electoral list faster.

Displaying valid ID proof is a must, if the person does not have a voter ID. However, as a precautionary measure, carrying an additional government ID proof will only be beneficial. Citizens can also download the E-EPIC and show it to the election officers for verification. They must not take a printout of it,” the official added.

“Before going to vote, every citizen must check for their details on the electoral roll, which is available on the website or the Voters Helpline App. Having an EPIC does not guarantee your name is on the list,” added the official.

GET READY TO GET INKED

To enroll, citizens must fill Form 6, those seeking to make corrections should fill Form 8

The forms can either be filled online (www.nvsp.in) with required documents or can be downloaded and submitted physically to the Electoral Registration Officer or to the Booth Level Officer. They can also be sent by post

In case of a change of address, the applicant needs to fill Form 8A

To get a name deleted from the voters’ list, one needs to fill Form7