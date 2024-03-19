Karnataka: After KSE, DVS keeps his ‘options open’

BENGALURU: Just days after releasing its first list of candidates, the BJP in Karnataka appears to be in trouble with some sabre-rattling by two veteran leaders.

The party, which is struggling to convince former DyCM KS Eshwarappa to reconsider his intention to contest as an independent from Shivamogga LS seat, now has to contend with former CM DV Sadananda Gowda, who was denied the Bengaluru North ticket. Gowda said he has kept his option open of contesting on a Congress ticket.

Meanwhile, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has staked her claim for the BJP ticket from Mandya, while alliance partner JDS is also demanding the same seat.

Gowda told reporters in Bengaluru that he was hurt after he was denied the Lok Sabha ticket, and that Congress leaders were in touch with him. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is said to be in touch with Gowda.

Earlier in the day, a video of him sitting with a few friends and revealing that Congress leaders had approached him to contest from Mysuru or Chikkaballapura, went viral. Sources in the Congress said the party is looking for a Vokkaliga candidate for both constituencies.