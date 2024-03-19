Karnataka: After KSE, DVS keeps his ‘options open’

BENGALURU: Just days after releasing its first list of candidates, the BJP in Karnataka appears to be in trouble with some sabre-rattling by two veteran leaders.
The party, which is struggling to convince former DyCM KS Eshwarappa to reconsider his intention to contest as an independent from Shivamogga LS seat, now has to contend with former CM DV Sadananda Gowda, who was denied the Bengaluru North ticket. Gowda said he has kept his option open of contesting on a Congress ticket.
Meanwhile, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has staked her claim for the BJP ticket from Mandya, while alliance partner JDS is also demanding the same seat.
Gowda told reporters in Bengaluru that he was hurt after he was denied the Lok Sabha ticket, and that Congress leaders were in touch with him. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is said to be in touch with Gowda.
Earlier in the day, a video of him sitting with a few friends and revealing that Congress leaders had approached him to contest from Mysuru or Chikkaballapura, went viral. Sources in the Congress said the party is looking for a Vokkaliga candidate for both constituencies.
When TNIE tried to contact him, Gowda said he would address a press meet on Tuesday to reveal his plan of action. Gowda (72), who celebrated his birthday on Monday, served as CM and Union minister in PM Modi’s cabinet. Interestingly, his social media account carries the ‘Modi ka Parivar’ tag, just like many BJP leaders.
Union minister and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje has been given the ticket to contest from Bengaluru North, where she faced the wrath of local leaders who raised the slogan “Go back, Shobha!”
Meanwhile, Sumalatha is in Delhi, where she met BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday.
She said the candidate’s name for Mandya has not yet been finalised. “Prime Minister Modi has assured me they are not going to leave me or my workers,” she said. After her term as MP, she is expected to join the BJP officially.
She said that only if the BJP candidate contests from Mandya will the party get its base in the region. “I have not decided anything now, but will discuss it with my workers and take the next step,” she said. BJP’s alliance partner JDS is not ready to step back from Mandya, and former CM HD Kumaraswamy has openly declared that his party candidates will contest from Mandya, Hassan and Kolar.
With the second list of candidates expected to be released on Tuesday, party leaders in Karnataka are anticipating more chaos. The party is finding it difficult to finalise names for the remaining constituencies, especially Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Chikkaballapura.