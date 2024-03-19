Karnataka BJP slams Congress govt over assault on businessman

BENGALURU: In the wake of the attack on a shop owner here, for allegedly playing a record of the Hanuman Chalisa, the BJP slammed the Congress-led state government, and demanded that police swiftly act and arrest the remaining accused, without bowing down to any pressure.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra held CM Siddaramaiah and his government accountable for the incident, which he claimed to be “an attack on Hindus and Hindu establishments”.

“The CM’s appeasement politics has encouraged such elements to run on a rampage in the state,” he alleged.

Taking to social media, Vijayendra said, “Following incidents such as the chanting of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the Vidhana Soudha and a bomb explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe recently, now a Hindu shopkeeper in Bengaluru has been viciously assaulted for playing the Hanuman Chalisa. The appeasement policies of the Congress is pushing Karnataka towards becoming a radical state with an absolute breakdown law and order.”

Senior BJP leader and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan posted on his social media, stating that “in Bengaluru, a poor Hindu man was assaulted by a mob for allegedly playing the Hanuman Chalisa”.

“The grim reality of Congress’s ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’,” he mentioned.