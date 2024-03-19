Modi: I.N.D.I.A bloc aiming to destroy Shakti concept

“The British left this country, but Congress still has the mindset of the British. Even today, Congress relies on divide-and-rule policy and aims to divide the country along caste and religious lines,” he said.

Referring to an earlier statement by Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, he said, “A Congress MP makes a statement of division of North and South, exhibiting their mentality.”

BJP selected a tribal woman as the President of India. BJP has ample scope to make a Scheduled Caste the chief minister. BJP is committed to provide social justice to all sections of society, he added.

Winding up his speech, Modi told the gathering that he is waiting for their guarantee that the lotus will bloom in the state. They responded saying they will.

PM calls certain Cong leader ‘collection minister’

Indirectly referring to DCM DK Shivakumar, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a leader in the ruling party who is a “‘CM in waiting’, ‘Future CM’, ‘Super CM’, ‘Shadow CM’, and ‘Delhi Collection Minister’”.

KSE skips Modi rally in Shivamogga

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa did not attend PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Shivamogga on Monday, sending a strong signal to the party that he is determined to contest as an independent.

Now, Sadananda keeps ‘options open’

Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda, who was denied an LS poll ticket by the BJP, said he has kept his option open of contesting from Congress. He said Congress leaders were in touch with him.