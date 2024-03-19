Modi ridicules Congress govt, leader waiting to become Karnataka CM

SHIVAMOGGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed Congress as “a party that always lied, deceived and looted the people to fill its pockets”.

Participating at a rally here, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi alleged that the Congress government in the state has become an ATM for the party, adding that there is a leader in the ruling party who is a “’CM in waiting’, ‘Future CM’, ‘Super CM’, ‘Shadow CM’, and ‘Delhi Collection Minister’”.

He said resentment towards the Congress government is growing in the state, and the NDA will win in all the 28 Parliamentary constituencies here. He called upon the people to vote for NDA candidates. Shouting a new slogan, “Chaar June... Chaar Sou Paar,” Modi asked the people to cast their votes in favour of BJP, and help NDA cross 400 seats, for the development of India and Karnataka to bring down poverty, provide a corruption-free government and to help the farming community and youth of the nation.

Commencing his speech in Kannada, he paid homage to Siganduru Chowdeshwari and commended former chief minister BS Yediyurappa for his contributions in building BJP in the state, from the time when he was not even a municipality councilor.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa said the BJP government introduced a scheme providing Rs 4,000 to each farmer, which has been halted by the Congress government.

Former PM HD Deve Gowda also said over phone that he will join the election campaign for the BJP-JDS alliance to win all the 28 constituencies, Yediyurappa said.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra, MP BY Raghavendra, former home minister Araga Jnanendra, Mangaluru BJP candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta, JDS MLA Sharada Pooryanaik, former MLA KB Prasanna Kumar, JDS district president Kadidal Gopal and others were present.