Naxal spotting: ANS and Kodagu police conduct combing operation on Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border

MADIKERI: The investigations have been expedited in the Naxal spotting case near Sampaje on the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border, confirmed SP K Ramarajan.

Addressing a press conference in Madikeri on Tuesday, he added that the suspects are in turn Naxalites even as one of them is suspected to be the most wanted naxalite, Vikram Gowda.

Ramarajan confirmed that four people carrying weapons spotted at Koojamalai Kalmakar limits near Sampaje on Kodagu-DK border are Naxalites.

“The suspects carrying weapons bought groceries from a shopkeeper at the village even as they urged the shop owner to support their cause of fighting for the poor. They then headed towards the forest region. Investigations reveal that there were two men and a woman aged between 40 and 45 and another woman aged between 30 and 35,” confirmed Ramarajan.

He added that one of the suspects has close resemblance to the most wanted Naxalite Vikram Gowda and investigations have been heightened.

He explained that Anti Naxal Squad SP Jitendra Kumar Dayam is in the district and the investigations are ongoing under his guidance. He said that a team from Kodagu police has also joined the investigations.

“A team of 40 policemen are combing the conflicted area alongside the dog squad even as ANS is heightened its investigations,” he concluded.

SP K Ramarajan observing the operation on Kodagu-DK border.