Rail Wheel Factory in Karnataka's Yelahanka shows how to become water-rich

BENGALURU: Sustained environmental-friendly practices and rejuvenation of its open wells has ensured that the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) in Yelahanka is in a comfortable position on the water front today. It self-generates the required 2 lakh litres per day for its factory, saving Rs 20.65 lakh per annum in water bills, said officials.

On an average, the RWF churns out 600 wheels, 250 axles and 250 wheel-sets daily for the Indian Railways. The sprawling factory spread across 191 acres requires lakhs of litres on a daily basis for cooling purposes at its two workshops, one of which melts steel and operates at a temperature of 1,700 degrees Celsius while the axle unit operates at 1,100 degrees Celsius.

It also requires 1 lakh litres fresh water daily for drinking purposes of its staff and their families in its two colonies.

A senior official said, “Way back in the 1980s, during the construction of the factory, four open wells were dug within our premises. They have been revived and the stormwater drain network in our factory is connected to it to recharge them.” Interestingly, the wells are named after the contractors who carried out the job -- Kandhaswamy, Damodhar, Etco and Somashekar. In addition, two small open wells were dug in 2020-2021. They are also used to recharge these four wells.

“The majority of water requirements for the processing which runs to 2 lakh litres daily are supplied by Kandhaswamy and Damodhar wells on an alternative basis. Smaller wells like Etco, Somashekar and the factory STP supplement their efforts,” he added.

In addition, a sewage treatment plant that can treat up to 300 kilo litres of waste water per day was set up recently and water treated from it is used for gardening, watering of the RWF stadium and other non-potable uses. There are plans to upgrade this plant to 500 KLD and add another 100 KLD plant in the east colony, he added.

“Rainwater harvesting structures channelise rain water directly to the water network in the process,” he said.

The RWF saves Rs 20.65 lakh approximately per annum through these initiatives, another official said. “The RWF also plans to go in for a water audit on its premises to minimise water losses and leakages. It will go in for additional rainwater harvesting structures or pits to further increase the groundwater table, he said.

RWF General Manager R Rajagopal said, “We believe that being environment friendly is the only to sustain growth. We have installed fume extraction systems, maintain a sprawling green belt and adopt water conservation technologies.”