Sandalwood throws its weight behind Congress’s Geetha Shivarajkumar

BENGALURU: In a shot in the arm for Congress candidate from Shivamogga, Geetha Shivarajkumar, the Kannada film industry has decided to campaign for her extensively against sitting MP and BJP candidate BY Raghavendra, son of former CM BS Yediyurappa. Geetha, wife of Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, is the daughter of former Karnataka CM S Bangarappa and daughter-in-law of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar.

“The entire industry, including the producers, distributors, exhibitors, and some actors will throng Shivamogga on the day she files her nomination. Since Dodmane (Dr Rajkumar’s house) is an asset to the industry, we are backing Geetha Shivarajkumar,” said Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president and veteran producer NM Suresh. Suresh was addressing the media at the residence of Geetha and Shivarajkumar in Bengaluru on Monday.

Exhibitors’ Association President KV Chandrashekar said that since the industry is indebted to Dr Rajkumar’s family, it is the duty of the members of the industry to back Geetha as she wants to serve the people.

Geetha will launch her campaign from Bhadravathi on Wednesday, while Shivarajkumar will join her at Kollur Mookambika Temple for a puja, before addressing a rally at Byndoor on Thursday. According to informed sources, they have chalked out a plan of action to hold over 300 hustings even at hoblis across the constituency to reach out to people at the grassroots, as Geetha is the daughter of Bangarappa.