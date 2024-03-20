12 departments eligible for postal ballot

BENGALURU: Special Commissioner, Elections, BBMP, Selvamani R on Tuesday held a meeting of officials regarding the postal voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He directed the officials to provide a list from their respective departments to make arrangements for postal voting for absent essential services voters (AVES).

He said that the Election Commission has considered 12 different departments as essential services and they are eligible for postal voting. The eligible voters under AVES need to fill out Form 12D and submit it by Friday (March 22).

Postal voting is allowed this time only at the Postal Voting Centre established in the Lok Sabha constituency where eligible voters are registered. He said that this time there will be no system of issuing/delivering postal ballot papers by post.

Those eligible