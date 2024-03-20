As Bengaluru water crisis rages, well-diggers most sought-after

The demand has increased not just in the 110 villages added to Bengaluru city limits recently but also in core areas such as Chickpete, Sadashivanagar, Malleswaram, Domlur, Rajajinagar, and Ulsoor. “The depth of water depends on the soil condition, area, and concretisation. For example, if the area is rocky, then the depth to find water would be more… else water will be available within 30 feet,” he adds.

The demand for well-diggers is not just from individual homes but also from apartment complexes, corporations, and panchayats to maintain parks and educational institutions. They have also dug wells in Cubbon Park and Lalbagh. Ramakrishna says that all wells are dug manually. The work is completed within 2–3 days, depending on the width and depth. “I learnt well-digging from my parents. My children are still studying. But if they are keen on taking up well-digging as a profession, I will surely teach them. During summers, there is a demand for digging fresh wells and taking up maintenance works, while in monsoon and winter, there is a need to recharge them,” adds Ramakrishna.

Lakes being filled with treated water

BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar has directed officials to speed up the process of filling lakes with treated water. Manohar on Tuesday inspected Vrishabhavati Valley Waste Water Treatment Plant, Nayandahalli Lake and Kengeri STP. He also inspected the water treatment plant for Kengeri Lake. He said that the process of filling lakes with treated water has started, and 14 lakes are already being filled. Aim is to fill more lakes in the coming days, said Manohar.

Flats, hotels to fix tap aerators by March-end

With growing concern over water supply in the city, BWSSB has directed apartments, industries and luxury hotels to fix aerators in taps to avoid water wastage. BWSSB Chairman gave directions after a meeting with the Plumbers’ Association. He said, “A large amount of water is wasted from faucets that don’t have aerators. About 60-85% of water can be saved by installing aerators.” The chairman set a deadline of March 31 to install tap aerators for hotels, industries, apartment complexes and restaurants.