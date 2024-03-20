Bengaluru Metro security guard masturbates in front of woman passenger, suspended

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday suspended a security guard for behaving inappropriately with a woman passenger at the Jalahalli Metro Station, officials said.

The incident occurred on March 17 and came to light after a complaint filed by the woman with the metro officials was shared on social media platform X.

Taking note of the social media post, the Bengaluru Police responded saying the complaint was forwarded to the concerned police officers for necessary action and urged the public to dial 112 in case of distress or emergency situation.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that a security guard was continuously staring at her from the opposite end of the platform and made obscene gestures.