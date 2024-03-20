Congress finalises names for 16 LS constituencies in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: The much-awaited second list of Congress candidates for Karnataka is expected to be announced on Wednesday. At the meeting of the party Central Election Committee held at the AICC office in New Delhi, the candidates for 16 Lok Sabha constituencies were finalised. This still leaves four constituencies vacant, and sources said that those names too will be announced on Wednesday.

Sources said the party’s 16 candidates are: Chandrappa (Chitradurga), Mrinal Hebbalkar (Belagavi), Priyanka Jarkiholi (Chikkodi), Samyukta Patil (Bagalkot), Vinod Asuti (Hubballi-Dharwad), Prabha Mallikarjun (Davanagere), Rajashekhar Itnal (Koppal), Radhakrishna Doddamani (Kalaburagi), Sagar Khandre (Bidar) or Rajashekhar Patil, Padmaraj (Dakshina Kannada), Jayaprakash Hegde (Udupi), Soumya Reddy (Bengaluru South), Mansur Ali Khan (Bengaluru Central), Prof Rajiv Gowda (Bengaluru North), Lakshman (Mysuru), Kumar Nayak (Raichur), and Dr Anjali Nimbalkar (Uttara Kannada).

The list is not official and the party will announce the names on Wednesday. The marathon meeting of CEC, which was attended by several top leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, finalised the 16 candidates.

The names for eight constituencies were announced earlier. The candidates for Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur and Kolar will be announced on Wednesday, the sources said.

If these names are final, then many of them hail from political families, including Jarkiholis of Gokak, Hebbalkar from Belagavi, Mallikarjun Kharge from Kalaburagi, Shivanand Patil from Vijayapura, Ramalinga Reddy from Bengaluru, Shamanur Shivashankarappa of Davangere and Eshwar Khandre from Kalaburagi.