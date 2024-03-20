Karnataka ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ row: BJP holds stir, two more arrested

BENGALURU: A day after a shopkeeper was beaten up by six people for reportedly playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ during ‘Azaan’, several BJP leaders staged a protest at Siddanna Street in Nagarathpet, where the incident took place, on Tuesday.

Senior party leaders, including Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, former minister and Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar and around 40 BJP workers, were detained and taken into preventive custody by the police.

As protests escalated with hundreds of BJP gathering on the narrow Siddanna Street, a heavy police deployment was made to prevent any untoward incident. Most shops and commercial establishments in the area were shut and there was a bandh-like situation in the locality. BJP workers raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and chanted ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, demanding an impartial probe into the case.

A heated argument ensued between the police and the BJP workers when the police detained the leaders. Karandlaje slammed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, terming it ‘anti-Hindu’. She said a youth is attacked for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, pro-Pakistan slogans are raised in Vidhana Soudha and a miscreant splashes acid on minor girls.

But in all these cases, no action has been taken, she said, adding that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed. At the same time, the Congress government is appeasing minorities, she alleged. She also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

Tejasvi Surya said that over 5,000 people took part in the protest demanding action against those who assaulted the shopkeeper on Sunday.